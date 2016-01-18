(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Jan 18 ChemChina has agreed to buy a
stake in Swiss energy trader Mercuria, the companies said on
Monday, cementing its role as one of China's most acquisitive
firms as its expands in new areas and as Beijing opens its oil
markets for more imports.
The deal to sell 12 percent of its business will allow
Mercuria to foster ties with the world's second-largest oil
market a year after completing a deal to integrate the trading
desk of Wall Street bank JPMorgan to strengthen its
position in the United States.
"An investment by ChemChina in our company reaffirms
Mercuria's business model as well as growth potential," Mercuria
Chief Executive Marco Dunand said. "ChemChina has important
expertise and global reach. Combined with Mercuria's experience,
this will fuel and diversify our natural growth."
ChemChina's chairman, Ren Jianxin, said: "Through the
investment in Mercuria Energy Trading, which has grown rapidly
over the last decade, ChemChina will expand further into the
energy sector."
Mercuria has growth opportunities ahead in China and around
the world, the chairman added.
The Chinese company has been on a buying spree since the
middle of the last decade, snapping up firms from countries
ranging from Israel to France and Germany to produce and trade
pesticides, vitamins, organic silicon, rubber and plastics.
It operates refineries in China and has been expanding its
oil-trading operations to facilitate purchases from abroad
following regulatory changes liberalising imports of crude and
products into the country.
ChemChina is the country's largest chemical group and the
ninth largest in the world, according to its website.
The owner of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, ChemChina was
seeking to buy Swiss agrichemical firm Syngenta for as
much as $44 billion in December.
ChemChina is the largest operator of small refineries in
China and was over the past year granted one of the largest
crude import quotas into the country for the first time.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman and
Dale Hudson)