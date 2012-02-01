LONDON Feb 1 Oil prices are comfortable
around $100 a barrel and are unlikely to spike much higher for
long even if Iranian oil supply is disrupted, the head of energy
trading house Mercuria says.
Marco Dunand, chairman of Mercuria Energy Group, told
Reuters the oil market had steadlied despite turbulence in the
Middle East and North Africa over the last year and tension
between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"Despite the fact that we are encountering very uncertain
times - Iran, the Middle East, North Africa and the tsunami -
the volatility has reduced and is now lower than in 2008-09,"
Dunand said in an interview.
"There is a risk to the upside regarding a potential
conflict in the Middle East, especially in Iran, but many people
think that such a conflict will not necessarily last very long
and we will eventually find equilibrium, if you look a few years
down the road," he added.
"The market is taking a view that although we have
short-term issues, over time the market equilibrium should be
somewhere around $100 a barrel."
U.S. crude oil futures traded just below $100 on
Wednesday and have not been far from that level for months.
North Sea Brent is trading well above the U.S. benchmark
and was around $112 at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Christopher
Johnson)