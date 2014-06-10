TAIPEI, June 10 Mercuries Life Insurance
bought a stake in King's Town Bank for T$3.2
billion ($106 million), a newspaper said on Tuesday.
The move would make the insurer the top stake holder of the
small bank, raising its stake to 9.62 percent, the Commercial
Times reported.
The deal was done via bulk trading after market hours on
Monday at an average of T$28.38 per share, it said. King's Town
Bank closed at T$28.7.
Officials of both companies were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)