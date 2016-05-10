May 10 Mercuries Life Insurance :

* Says it to use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 79,385,111 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGzV

