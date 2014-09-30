BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30 Mercurius AG : * Says H1 revenue up from 8.2 million euros to 9.0 million euros * Says H1 EBIT of -2.5 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago * Says H1 profit after tax of 2.8 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.