JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesian miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold's initial public offering has been priced at 2,000 rupiah per share, Indonesian Central Securities Depository said in a filing on Thursday.

Merdeka, a mining unit of investment firm Saratoga Group, is selling 419.65 million shares, which could raise 839.3 billion rupiah ($63 million). The company initially said it would sell 874.4 million shares in the IPO. ($1 = 13,312.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)