Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 8 Media General Inc said it would buy media and marketing company Meredith Corp in a deal valued at about $3.1 billion, including debt.
The offer of $51.53 per share is a premium of about 12 percent to Meredith's Friday close. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.