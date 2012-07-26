July 25 Media and publishing company Meredith
Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
its recent acquisitions pushed up its circulation and
advertising revenue.
The company, which publishes magazines targeted at women,
reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.9 million, or 67 cents
per share, compared with $30.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose about 6 percent to $374.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per
share on revenue of $376.4 million.
Meredith has acquired information website Allrecipes.com,
magazines EveryDay with Rachael Ray and FamilyFun.
Shares of Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith closed at $30.96
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)