Dec 19 The biggest investor in Meredith Whitney's hedge fund has demanded his money back and two executives have left in the past month, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the firm.

A fund connected to billionaire Michael Platt's BlueCrest Capital Management has asked to redeem its investment at least twice, the report said. (bloom.bg/1wuzpN2)

Stephen Schwartz, a co-founder and portfolio manager, left Kenbelle Capital LP last month, while former Chief Administrative Officer Brittani Caetano has joined another hedge fund this month, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Turchin has also exited, Bloomberg said, quoting the source.

Whitney's fund started trading in November 2013 with about $50 million from BlueCrest partners and other investors, Bloomberg said.

Whitney rose to fame on the eve of the financial crisis when she issued a research report saying that Citigroup would have to slash its dividend, raise capital, sell assets or all three because of mounting losses from its mortgage holdings.

Her hedge fund and BlueCrest Capital Management could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)