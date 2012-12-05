NEW YORK Dec 5 Private equity firms vying for
Merge Healthcare Inc are waiting for a decision from
the company after the provider of medical imaging software
solutions sought revised takeover offers last week, three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Chicago, Illinois-based Merge asked the few buyout firms
that remained in the auction - Thoma Bravo LLC, Thomas H. Lee
Partners LP and Francisco Partners - to resubmit final bids by
Nov. 29, the people said.
Some of the bidders believe that Merge is fully valued at
its current stock price at around $3 per share and any deal
would not offer much upside over the current trading level, the
people said.
The request to "refresh" bids was seen by some private
equity suitors as a sign that the auction has lost momentum and
Merge may struggle to get an offer that meets its price
expectations, two of the people said, requesting anonymity
because details of the process are private.
Merge declined to comment. Representatives of Thoma Bravo,
Thomas H. Lee and Francisco also declined to comment.