NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
NEW YORK Nov 8 Merge Healthcare, a provider of medical imaging software solutions that is exploring a sale, has attracted interest from at least five private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Thoma Bravo LLC, GTCR LLC, Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, Francisco Partners and Avista Capital Partners are among the buyout firms that have had meetings with the company's management and are considering submitting offers this month, the people said.
Chicago, Illinois-based Merge Healthcare said in September it appointed New York-based investment bank Allen & Company LLC to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. The company last week reported a third-quarter net loss per diluted share of 4 cents, four times the loss it posted in the third quarter of 2011.
Merge Healthcare, Thoma Bravo, GTCR and Avista declined to comment while representatives of Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe and Francisco Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.