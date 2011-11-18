(Adds Carlyle, PBG, Medicis, Nippon Steel, Blackrock, Stone
Energy and others)
Nov 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
** SABMiller will raise its cash takeover offer for
Australia's Foster's Group to A$5.40 a share to make up
for the loss of a 30 cents capital return after a tax ruling
from Australian authorities.
** Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext
confirmed on Friday plans to sell equity-option businesses
across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives
clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their $9 billion
merger from antitrust regulators.
** India's Reliance Industries and global energy
major BP plc on Friday said they have formed an equal
joint venture to source, market and transport natural gas in
Asia's third-largest economy.
** Italian oil company ENI remains committed to
eventually selling its stake in Portuguese oil firm Galp
, Galp's chief executive said on Friday. The Italian
company holds a 33.3 percent stake in Galp, worth around 3
billion euros ($4 billion) at current market prices.
** South Korea's Hana Financial Group will begin
negotiations to lower its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) offer
to buy a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
from U.S. fund Lone Star, a source close to the
matter said.
** Russian Railways has asked the government to postpone the
sale of its shares in TransContainer until next year,
citing poor market conditions, according to a letter to the
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov obtained by Reuters.
** China Investment Corp has raised its stake in
China Construction Bank Corp's Hong Kong-listed shares
to 60.46 percent from 59.31 percent, according to a disclosure
of ownership filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.
** Germany's richest woman, Susanne Klatten, tightened her
hold on SGL Carbon, putting herself well ahead of
Volkswagen in the race for carbon fibre technology.
Carmaker BMW, in which Klatten and her family are a
major investor, said on Friday it has secured a 15.2 percent in
SGL, adding to the 29 percent stake already held by the German
heiress.
** Nestle has purchased the stocks and sauces
brand Oscar from Finland's Paulig Group for an undisclosed sum,
the world's biggest food group said on Friday.
** Volkswagen said it was extremely disappointed
that Suzuki Motor Corp demanded mediation after
rejecting VW's offers to rescue a floundering alliance, arguing
Suzuki did not have a legal leg on which to stand.
** The Bank of Spain is considering paying off billions of
euros of debt owed by Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo in an
attempt to secure a sale of the failed Spanish savings bank.
** British chipmaker CSR Plc will look for further
acquisitions to bolster its strategy only after it has digested
its $484 million acquisition of U.S. peer Zoran Corp, its chief
executive said on Friday.
** The supervisory board of world No.4 retailer Metro
will discuss the planned sale of its Kaufhof
department stores when it meets on Friday, as well as options
for a new chief executive, sources told Reuters.
** Swedish TV4, owned by media group Bonnier, is close to
inking a deal to buy a 50 percent stake in Norwegian commercial
broadcaster TV 2, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said on
Friday, citing sources.
** Kumho Industrial will be selling 1 trillion
Korean won ($884.5 billion) worth of assets to roughly 10
private equity funds, including 12.3 percent to Daewoo
Engineering & Construction, a domestic paper said
Friday.
** Carlyle Group, whose global market strategies
unit manages $22 billion of credit and equity instruments, said
on Friday it would buy Churchill Financial, LLC, a manager of a
$1.25 billion collateralized loan obligation, from private
equity peer Olympus Partners for an undisclosed amount.
** Catlin has formed an alliance with China
Reinsurance Corporation that will inject Chinese funds into the
Lloyd's of London market and line the British insurer
up to access opportunities in Asia.
** British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc
said it acquired privately owned Richco Inc for $110
million in cash to gain access to consumer electronics,
industrial and telecom markets.
** Second round bids for a majority stake in British grocer
Iceland Foods are not expected until early next year, one of the
selling shareholders said on Friday.
** Polish builder PBG called on shareholders at
boiler maker Rafako to sell 3.6 percent of their
shares at 13.22 zlotys each, the bookrunner DM BZ WBK brokerage
said on Friday.
** Electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd
said on Friday its Hong Kong subsidiary will transfer a 33.4
percent stake in Foshan Jin hui Hi-tech Photoelectric Material
Co to 100 Industrial Co for 496 million yuan ($78.1 million).
** Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp acquired the bankrupt
drugmaker Graceway Pharmaceutical LLC for $455 million in a
court-supervised auction, Medicis said on Friday.
** German travel group TUI said it is
increasingly likely it will exercise an option to sell its stake
in shipper Hapag-Lloyd to the consortium that owns it
in January, rather than float it or sell it to a third-party
investor.
** EDF will renegotiate a deal to take control of
Italian utility Edison if it is forced to buy out
minorities at a premium price, the French power group's finance
chief said on Friday.
** Nippon Steel Corp has not made a final decision
about exercising its right to buy out the stake of fellow
partners in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas, according
to a filing on Friday. Grupo Votorantim and Camargo Correa, two
key Usiminas shareholders, are currently in talks to sell a
stake to Luxembourg's Ternium.
** BlackRock UK Property Fund and LaSalle Investment
Management have entered an exclusive agreement with Kirsh Group
for the proposed sale of London's Tower 42 office skyscraper for
more than 280 million pounds.
** The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange Co
Ltd have made a final decision to merge their
operations and create the world's third-largest securities
bourse, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
** Turkish cement company Cimsa Cimento said it
has decided to make a bid for Ciments Francais's 51
percent stake in Afyon Cement.
** Ventrus Biosciences Inc said it bought title to
Hemorrhoids product for $12.5 million.
** Stone Energy Corp said it entered into a
definitive merger agreement with BP to buy Pompano field
working interest.
(Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey and Sunayan Bhattacharjee in
Bangalore)