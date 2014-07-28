NEW YORK, July 28 (IFR) - US bankers and lawyers are
inciting a sense of urgency among corporate clients to get
tax-reducing acquisitions of offshore companies signed before
the end of this year, now that a slew of recent so-called
tax-inversion trades has set off alarms in Congress.
Heated debates about how to limit such acquisitions broke
out last week, as senators reacted during a hearing to the
recent slew of deals announced by Mylan, AbbVie, Salix
Pharmaceuticals and Medtronic.
The Obama administration has proposed legislation that would
severely restrict the ability of US companies to invert, and
while the effective date is January 1 2015, US Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew has called for the law to be made retroactive
to May 2014.
Last week US Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden
further fuelled the debate by accusing bankers of being in an
"inversion feeding frenzy" and alluded to as many as 25 more
possible tax-motivated M&A deals in the pipeline.
Threats of retroactivity have led bankers privately to urge
corporates to get deals at least signed before the end of
December this year.
"We are certainly encouraging clients not to waste any time
if they are considering deals that include an inversion angle,"
said a global head of mergers and acquisitions at one of the
world's largest banks.
According to Bernie Pistillo, a partner at Morrison &
Foerster, a tax deal is unlikely to be passed until 2016, after
the mid-term elections, and to the extent that there is anything
retroactive, it would be back to 2015, not 2014.
"There seems to be a sense that if a deal is signed before
the end of this year then it has less chance of being caught by
any retroactive law," said Pistillo.
HUGE SAVINGS
So far this year there have been about nine inversion M&A
trades closed or announced, the biggest wave of US companies
moving offshore their tax home since 2012.
"One incentive to do a tax inversion is to remain
competitive with those who have already done a deal and reduced
their tax costs."
The tax savings can be huge: AbbVie's acquisition of Shire
for US$53.6bn is expected to reduce AbbVie's corporate tax rate
to around 13% by 2016, compared with 22% in 2013.
Gaining access to cash piles is as much of a driver as the
tax savings. US companies can use offshore cash to pay for share
repurchase programmes, and Medtronic will be able to use its
overseas cash to finance its US$42.9bn purchase of Covidien.
"These drug companies pile up huge cash hoards overseas that
they cannot access without paying taxes to repatriate the
funds," said Carol Levenson, a credit analyst at Gimme Credit.
"Obviously if they can structure a deal so that they can use
these funds without paying taxes on the repatriation, they will
strongly consider it."
Pfizer is clearly a candidate for an inversion deal, given
that its failed bid for AstraZeneca was largely for the tax
benefits. Walgreens is also said to be exploring how it can reap
offshore tax savings through its merger with Boots, while
Ireland's Perrigo, based in the most popular tax destination to
date, is rumoured to have hired bankers to advise on
acquisitions.
Although many of the biggest inversion trades have already
been announced, Mylan's US$5.3bn acquisition of Abbott's non-US
portfolio of generic drugs, and Salix's US$2.7bn stock purchase
of three drug patents from Italy's Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, are
harbingers of new inversion deal structures that do not require
whole-company mergers.
"People are definitely looking for more creative ways to
invert," said a managing director of healthcare advisory at a
major US bank. "We will see more creative structures because
spins or acquisitions of select assets could make more strategic
sense than a total merger."
Many of the larger pharmaceutical companies could
potentially sell off their portfolios of established drugs whose
revenue growth rates have slowed as patents run out.
"Deals like Mylan's and Salix's have really opened the door
for a lot more potential inversion deals," said David Krempa, an
equity analyst at Morningstar. "Now companies won't have to be
limited to Irish targets trading at high valuations."
Inversions can also have a domino effect.
"One incentive to do a tax inversion is to remain
competitive with those who have already done a deal and reduced
their tax costs," said David Steinberg, an equity analyst at
Jefferies.
A version of this story appears in the July 26 edition of
IFR Magazine
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Matthew Davies)