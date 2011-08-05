Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** EU antitrust regulators have opened an in-depth probe
into the proposed $9 billion merger of Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , citing concerns about
competition in derivatives trading and clearing.
** Swiss travel retailer Dufry has bought airport
retail operations in five emerging markets, including
Argentina's leading travel retailer Interbaires, for a total
$957 million.
** British oil services firm Hunting agreed to
acquire U.S. well specialist Titan Group for $775 million in a
deal which will boost its exposure to the fast-growing oil and
gas shale markets in North America.
** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
said on Friday it would buy stakes in Standard Bank
Argentina and two of its affiliates from Standard Bank Group Ltd
for about $600 million as it expands into South America
as part of its globalisation strategy.
** British medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said
a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) offer approach from larger
U.S. rival Alere Inc "fundamentally undervalued" the
company and its future prospects.
** Spain's ACS said on Friday it has sold nine wind
farms to investment funds owned by Canepa Asset Management for
an enterprise value of 223.4 million euros ($314.7
million).
** Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
are ready to walk away from merger talks, sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Friday, dashing hopes for a
groundbreaking marriage of two of Japan's oldest
conglomerates.
** Sempra Energy said on Thursday that it plans to
expand its Copper Mountain Solar power plant, the largest in the
United States, and would sell the electricity to Pacific Gas and
Electric Co .
(Compiled by Rajarshi Basu in Bangalore)