Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** EU antitrust regulators have opened an in-depth probe into the proposed $9 billion merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , citing concerns about competition in derivatives trading and clearing.

** Swiss travel retailer Dufry has bought airport retail operations in five emerging markets, including Argentina's leading travel retailer Interbaires, for a total $957 million.

** British oil services firm Hunting agreed to acquire U.S. well specialist Titan Group for $775 million in a deal which will boost its exposure to the fast-growing oil and gas shale markets in North America.

** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said on Friday it would buy stakes in Standard Bank Argentina and two of its affiliates from Standard Bank Group Ltd for about $600 million as it expands into South America as part of its globalisation strategy.

** British medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) offer approach from larger U.S. rival Alere Inc "fundamentally undervalued" the company and its future prospects.

** Spain's ACS said on Friday it has sold nine wind farms to investment funds owned by Canepa Asset Management for an enterprise value of 223.4 million euros ($314.7 million).

** Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are ready to walk away from merger talks, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, dashing hopes for a groundbreaking marriage of two of Japan's oldest conglomerates.

** Sempra Energy said on Thursday that it plans to expand its Copper Mountain Solar power plant, the largest in the United States, and would sell the electricity to Pacific Gas and Electric Co . (Compiled by Rajarshi Basu in Bangalore)