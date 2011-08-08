(Adds The Carlyle Group, Unilever Plc/NV, China's sovereign wealth fund)

Aug 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Arrow Electronics Inc said it will launch an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the common stock of Japan-based Chip One Stop for 220,000 yen ($2,857) per share.

** A unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a $3.24 billion buyout offer on Sunday for Transatlantic Holdings Inc , topping two existing rival bids for the reinsurer.

** Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp have proposed buying out Coal & Allied for A$1.49 billion ($1.56 billion), aiming to take full control of the Australian miner to take advantage of strong coal prices.

** Danish aircraft parts distributor Satair has agreed to be taken over by European planemaker Airbus in a deal valued at over $500 million.

** The Carlyle Group is seeking a buyer for auto parts supplier Diversified Machine Inc and the business may fetch more than $400 million for the private equity firm, people familiar with the matter said.

** Washington Real Estate Investment Trust said it has entered into several contracts with a single buyer to dispose of its entire industrial portfolio as well as two office assets for $350 million.

** Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, is looking at one acquisition each in Indonesia, Australia and the United States, its chairman said on Monday. The likely size of each deal will be below 10 billion rupees ($223.5 million).

** Industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand said it agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its Hussmann stationary refrigerated display case business to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $370 million.

** British data-centre operator Telecity on Monday said it had bought Dublin-based Data Electronics Group for 87.6 million pounds ($143.5 million), making it the market leader in Ireland.

** Advance America Cash Advance Centers Inc said it will buy the assets of CompuCredit Holdings Corp's retail storefront consumer finance business for about $45.6 million.

** Vedanta Resources PLC's subsidiary, Sesa Goa Ltd, announced that it has agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake in Western Cluster Ltd, Liberia.

** Alere Inc said it has bought additional shares of Axis-Shield for 458.12 pence ($750.6), and at prices ranging from 444.75-460.00 pence ($728.7-$753.7) a share to bring its current ownership position of about 6.4 percent in the company.

** British investment bank Evolution , which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd . It will pay an initial 5 million pounds ($8.2 million) for the takeover.

** French utility GDF Suez plans to form an alliance with China Investment Corporation to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific region, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

** Jayant Agro Organics Ltd will acquire 24 percent of the paid-up share capital held by Mitsui Group in Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

** Consumer goods group Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) on Monday agreed to sell its Ragu and Chicken Tonight sauce brands in the UK and Ireland, which had combined sales of around 20 million pounds in 2010, to privately owned food group Symington's.

** China's sovereign wealth fund is to buy a stake in GDF Suez's gas exploration and production unit and to finance the French utility's expansion in power-thirsty Asia, sources said on Monday.