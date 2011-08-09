(Adds GDF Suez, Bahrain Islamic Bank, Eni)

Aug 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indian energy major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it has received approval from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and gas blocks to BP Plc for $7.2 billion.

** The board of Telefonos de Mexico on Monday said it agreed to move forward on an offer worth about $6.5 billion by Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy the part of the telephone company that it does not already own.

** French utility GDF Suez's board gave the green light for an alliance with China Investment Corporation that will help it expand in the booming Asia-Pacific region, a board member told Reuters on Tuesday. The deal will see CIC pay 2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30 percent stake in GDF's exploration and production business, the board member said.

** Bahrain Islamic Bank and Al Salam Bank are in merger talks to form the Gulf Arab state's largest Islamic lender with assets of 1.7 billion dinars ($4.5 billion), according to a statement on the Bahraini bourse website.

** HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , is bidding for Hochtief AG's airports business, which it values at more than 1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni will raise up to 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys , a financial source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

** U.S. private equity firm TPG has secured control of Russian retailer Lenta for $1.1 billion, three sources close to the deal told Reuters, ending a long-running corporate dispute with founder August Meyer.

** Miner BHP Billiton has agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.

** Ralcorp Holdings Inc plans to buy Sara Lee Corp's North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from a possible takeover by ConAgra Foods .

** Malaysian Airline System and rival AirAsia said on Tuesday they will swap shares in a partnership that analysts say will eliminate overlaps and boost the bottomline of both companies in a deal of about $364 million.

** South Korea's Hankook Tire confirmed on Tuesday that it was seeking to buy Indonesia's tyre maker Multistrada Arah Sarana worth around $210 million.

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group will buy assets of WEHT-TV, the ABC affiliate serving the Evansville, Indiana market from Gilmore Broadcasting Corporation for $18.5 million plus any working capital adjustments.

** Ipca Laboratories Ltd has bought 100 percent share capital of Onyx Research Chemicals Ltd, holding company of Onyx Scientific Ltd.

(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)