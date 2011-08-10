Aug 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Wednesday:
** Express Scripts Inc said it signed a $14 billion bridge-loan facility to help the company finance its acquisition of peer Medco Health Solutions Inc .
** GDF Suez said it was in exclusive talks to seal an alliance with China's sovereign wealth fund that will help it finance its expansion in the booming Asia-Pacific market. The world's biggest utility said China Investment Corp would pay 2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production unit and invest 600 million euros in GDF Suez's natural gas liquefaction plant in Trinidad and Tobago.
** HSBC is selling its $30 billion U.S. credit card arm to Capital One Financial Corp for a premium of $2.6 billion, as Europe's top bank streamlines its mammoth operations by getting rid of unwanted businesses.
** Bombay Burmah Trading Corp Ltd will sell its Sunmica Division engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing decoratives and industrial laminates AICA Laminates India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of AICA Kogyo Ltd, Japan for 1 billion rupees.
** Taiwanese solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc said on Wednesday that it will buy the wafer unit of Japan's Covalent Materials for $451 million to boost efficiency.
** Australian mall operator Westfield Group said it is investing A$440 million ($447.4 million) to enter the growing Brazilian market through the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers.
** CTPartners Executive Search Inc said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire CTPartners Latin America Inc, its independently-owned licensee that has been operating as CTPartners in Latin America for the past five years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)
