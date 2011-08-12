(Adds Bridgepoint, European Bank of Reconstruction)

Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA said it will sell stakes in 11 wind farms for 636.3 million euros ($907.9 million) to funds advised by Bridgepoint.

** London's Olympic Village has been sold for 557 million pounds ($903.5 million) to a Delancey and Qatari Diar joint venture, leaving UK taxpayers to pay about 275 million pounds linked to the development of the site.

** India's GMR Infrastructure said on Friday its unit GMR Energy Ltd has entered into a pact to acquire a 30 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk or GEMS, for $450-$550 million in cash, joining the line of Indian firms buying coal assets across the globe to seek fuel security.

** The European Bank of Reconstruction (EBRD) is investing 200 million euros ($284 million) of equity in the financing package backing Zygmunt Solorz-Zak's 18 billion zloty ($6 billion) buyout of Polish mobile firm Polkomtel .

** Jovian Capital Corp will sell its mutual fund dealer subsidiary MGI Financial Inc to Desjardins Financial Security, a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, for about $27 million.

** Electro Rent Corp says it will buy electronic test equipment provider, Equipment Management Technology Inc, for about $11.1 million.

** Allocate Software PLC has acquired a provider of software used to plan the rotas of junior doctors and consultants in the NHS, Zircadian Holdings Ltd for 7 million pounds ($11.3 million).