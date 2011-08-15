(Adds Google, Bank of America, Time Warner Cable, Cargill, Ascent Solar Technologies and others)

Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1950 GMT on Monday:

** Google Inc said it will buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for $12.5 billion in cash to bolster the adoption of its Android mobile software.

** Bank of America Corp plans to sell its credit card business in Canada to TD Bank Group and will exit its card business in the UK and Ireland. The agreement with TD Bank covers an $8.6 billion card portfolio, according to a Bank of America statement on Monday.

** Time Warner Cable said it will buy The Carlyle Group's cable operator Insight Communications for $3 billion in cash, to broaden its presence in midwest United States.

** U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill will buy animal feeds producer Provimi from private equity firm Permira for 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), to strengthen its position in the animal nutrition business.

** The world's No.1 oil drilling contractor, Transocean , is to pay $1.43 billion for Aker Drilling , almost double its market price, to to refresh its ageing fleet of Norwegian drilling rigs and boost flagging orders.

** British electrical engineering firm Spectris Plc agreed to buy privately held Omega Engineering for $475 million to strengthen its industrial controls business.

** U.S. photovoltaic cell maker Ascent Solar Technologies Inc said it would sell a fifth of its shares to China's TFG Radiant Group and the two parties plan to set up manufacturing facilities in east Asia, in a deal valued at about $450 million.

** Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc is to acquire the Netherlands-based Fabory Group for about $344 million, its biggest takeover in at least a decade, to enter the European market for fasteners and maintenance and repair products.

** Domtar Corp said it would buy privately held diaper maker Attends Healthcare Inc for $215 million in cash, as the Canadian paper maker eyes a new market with its first step outside the volatile paper and pulp industry.

** Virgin Media said it had sold its 50 percent stake in UKTV, home to 10 channels including Dave and GOLD, to Scripps Networks for 239 million pounds ($388.9 million) as part of its strategy to move away from content production.

** Advertising company Interpublic Group said it would sell about half of its stake in Facebook for $133 million.

** Insurance Australia Group will buy a 20 percent stake in a Chinese insurer for $107 million in a foray into the world's second-largest economy, marking a key step in meeting its targets of earning 10 percent of gross written premium from Asia by 2016.

** Hunting Plc has bought US-based Dearborn Precision Tubular Products for US$83.5m.

* MTY Food Group Inc said that its subsidiary MTY Tiki Ming Enterprises Inc entered into a binding agreement to acquire the assets of Koryo Korean BBQ Franchise Corporation for a $1.8 million to be paid in cash.