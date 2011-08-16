BRIEF-Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark
(Adds STR Holdings, Enbridge and others)
Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
** Southwest Securities , a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, has agreed to acquire rival Guodu Securities in a $1.7 billion share swap deal that could trigger a fresh wave of consolidation in China's fragmented and competitive brokerage industry.
** U.S. power company NRG Energy said it will buy privately held Energy Plus Holdings LLC for about $190 million in cash to expand its retail customer base in the northeastern part of the country.
** Renaissance Learning Inc said it agreed to bought out by private equity firm Permira for about $440 million.
** Global private equity firm Blackstone is seeking A$431 million ($452 million) financing to back its purchase of Australia property firm Valad Property Group , Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported on Tuesday, citing bank sources.
** STR Holdings Inc said it will sell its quality assurance business to safety services company Underwriters Laboratories for about $275 million in cash, as the solar company looks to focus on its core business.
** British business software group Sage has confirmed it is considering buying Australian peer MYOB Ltd, after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters it had submitted a bid.
** British life insurer Resolution has set up a separate unit to manage its "back book" of policies no longer sold to new customers, in a sign it may seek separate buyers for the business when it puts itself up for sale.
** European buyout firm Cinven said it agreed to buy Dutch insurer Aegon's UK-based Guardian Life unit for 275 million pounds ($451 million), confirming what a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
** Britain's Competition Commission (CC) has cleared a merger between struggling Thomas Cook's UK retail business and those of the Co-operative group and Midlands Co-operative Society, to create Britain's biggest retail travel operation.
** Exxon Mobil Corp signed deals to sell 84 convenience store locations to 7-Eleven and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) in Texas and Louisiana, the companies said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode & Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore)
