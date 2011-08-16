(Adds STR Holdings, Enbridge and others)

Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:

** Southwest Securities , a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, has agreed to acquire rival Guodu Securities in a $1.7 billion share swap deal that could trigger a fresh wave of consolidation in China's fragmented and competitive brokerage industry.

** U.S. power company NRG Energy said it will buy privately held Energy Plus Holdings LLC for about $190 million in cash to expand its retail customer base in the northeastern part of the country.

** Renaissance Learning Inc said it agreed to bought out by private equity firm Permira for about $440 million.

** Global private equity firm Blackstone is seeking A$431 million ($452 million) financing to back its purchase of Australia property firm Valad Property Group , Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported on Tuesday, citing bank sources.

** STR Holdings Inc said it will sell its quality assurance business to safety services company Underwriters Laboratories for about $275 million in cash, as the solar company looks to focus on its core business.

** British business software group Sage has confirmed it is considering buying Australian peer MYOB Ltd, after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters it had submitted a bid.

** British life insurer Resolution has set up a separate unit to manage its "back book" of policies no longer sold to new customers, in a sign it may seek separate buyers for the business when it puts itself up for sale.

** European buyout firm Cinven said it agreed to buy Dutch insurer Aegon's UK-based Guardian Life unit for 275 million pounds ($451 million), confirming what a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

** Britain's Competition Commission (CC) has cleared a merger between struggling Thomas Cook's UK retail business and those of the Co-operative group and Midlands Co-operative Society, to create Britain's biggest retail travel operation.

** Exxon Mobil Corp signed deals to sell 84 convenience store locations to 7-Eleven and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) in Texas and Louisiana, the companies said on Tuesday.