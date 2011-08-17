* Adds Chico's, Investors Bancorp, Ladenburg Thalmann The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday.

** Global brewer SABMiller has taken its $10 billion bid direct to Foster's Group shareholders, days before Foster's announces its annual results, having failed to win over the Australian company's board.

** Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China plans to inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in fresh capital into its majority-owned banking unit by subscribing to a share placement, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

** British business software company Sage Group Plc has been picked as preferred bidder in race for Australian peer MYOB Ltd, sources familiar with the matter said, with one source saying the company has bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion)

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel has offered to buy ExxonMobil's 65 percent stake in Malaysian oil refiner Esso for 614.3 million ringgit ($206 million), Esso said on Wednesday.

** Chico's FAS Inc said it will buy privately held Boston Proper for $205 million to strengthen its online presence.

** Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc is expected to announce it agreed to buy independent brokerage Securities America from its parent, Ameriprise Financial Inc , for $150 million in cash upfront, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers will jointly invest $100 million in China fashion shopping website operator Xiu.com, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** A subsidiary of Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx , has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the enlarged share capital of Vietnam's PVI Holdings for 1.92 trillion dong ($92 million), PVI said on Wednesday.

** Investors Bancorp Inc said it will buy Brooklyn Federal Bancorp Inc for about $10.3 million to. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)