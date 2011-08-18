(Adds Hewlett-Packard)

Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1945 GMT on Thursday:

** Hewlett-Packard Co is close to a roughly $10 billion deal to buy British software company Autonomy , a source said on Thursday, and it will announce a long-rumored spinoff of its PC division, according to another source familiar with the company's plans.

** Australian brewer Foster rejected a $10 billion offer from rival SABMiller for the second time as shareholders hold out for a better offer from the global brewing giant.

** Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc will pay $3.4 billion to Consol Energy Inc to form a partnership to develop Consol's properties in the Marcellus shale.

** Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday that it will buy New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6 billion yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to develop profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home market.

** Evraz Group SA HK1q.L said it will invest $590 million in a new coal mine to be constructed within existing coal mining division at Yuzhkuzbassugol in the Kemerovo region.

** LED maker Cree Inc on Wednesday said it would pay $525 million for Ruud Lighting Inc, expanding its presence in the market for outdoor lighting systems.

** Technology licensing company WiLan said on Wednesday it plans to make an all-cash offer to buy fellow Canadian patent company Mosaid for about C$480 million ($489 million)

** Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it will buy back an additional $500 million worth of shares, doubling its share repurchase program to $1 billion.

** Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc said it set a termination fee of $375 million in merger with Google. While Google will pay Motorola $2.5 billion if it is unable to get antitrust clearances before certain date.

** An affiliate of Singapore state investor Temasek is selling almost 8 percent in Thai telecoms firm Shin Corp for $306 million, which will bring the free float of the company closer to the level required by Thai rules.

** XPRO India Ltd said it will sell company's thermosets division for 745 million rupees to SI Group India on a going concern & slum sale basis

(Compiled by Rachana Khanzode & Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)