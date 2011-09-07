(Adds Mosaid Technologies, Wilan, Anglo American, Dover, DNO, Sberbank, ConocoPhillips, Eaton, Cooper Industries, Bug Music, Warburg, Avusa, Hess, CONSOL, Santa Fe Gold, TD Ameritrade, E*Trade, Sierra Rutile)

Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp can't see obvious merit in buying smaller rival E*Trade Financial , given the current "optimistic" price and doubts about E*Trade assets, the head of the U.S. online discount brokerage said on Wednesday.

** Sierra Rutile Ltd , which primarily mines industrial minerals, said the unsolicited offer from Pala Minerals Ltd of £129,705,000 was undervalued.

** U.S.-based mining company Santa Fe Gold Corp has agreed to buy Columbus Silver Corporation for $10 million in cash, Columbia Silver said on Wednesday.

** Oil and gas producer Hess Corp will pay CONSOL Energy $593 million to form a joint venture and develop CONSOL's properties in the Utica shale in Ohio, the companies said on Wednesday.

** A group of investors led by South African buyout firm Capitau Holdings failed to deliver a firm offer for media group Avusa Limited by a deadline on Wednesday, scuppering a potential $477 million acquisition.

** Safety solution provider Total Safety said private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to buy it from DLJ Merchant Banking Partners for an undisclosed amount.

** Pop Idol and American Idol creator Simon Fuller is among the parties in the final stages of bidding for Los Angeles music publisher Bug Music, according to a person familiar with the process.

** Industrial analyst Jeff Sprague on Wednesday speculated about the possibility of a merger between industrial companies Eaton Corp and Cooper Industries Plc , and Cooper shares jumped 6.3 percent.

** ConocoPhillips' chemical and pipeline operations will remain with the company's refining business and fuel its growth after it is spun off, Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva said on Wednesday.

** Russia's top lender Sberbank will be technically ready for a 7.6 percent stake sale by the end of the week, but the final decision depends on market conditions, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Norwegian oil company DNO could buy more oil and gas assets in Iraq, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Tunisia once it completes the $250 million acquisition of assets from by UAE-based RAK Petroleum, DNO's chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it will sell two companies in its industrial products segment -- Crenlo and Paladin Brands -- to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners.

** Shares of Walter Energy Inc jumped more than 25 percent Wednesday morning after a report that Anglo American was weighing a bid for the coal miner.

** Mosaid Technologies on Wednesday asked shareholders to reject a hostile, C$480 million takeover bid from WiLan Inc after the patent licensing company's board said the offer was inadequate.

** Halliburton Co filled a gap in its offering of oil and gas extraction services with a deal to buy Multi-Chem Group LLC, North America's fourth-largest production chemicals company.

** Former BP boss Tony Hayward has returned to the oil business with an agreement to acquire Turkish explorer Genel Energy to create a Kurdistan-focused group worth $4 billion.

** Encana Corp said its U.S. unit has agreed to sell a part of its natural gas midstream assets in Colorado to a private midstream company for about $590 million.

**Crisis Prevention Institute Inc (CPI), a global training company owned by private equity firm Riverside Co, is up for sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

**Ireland is considering the sale of its 25 percent stake in airline Aer Lingus as it no longer considers it as a strategic asset, the country's transport minister said on Wednesday.

** Chairman and a group of executives of Belle International Holding are selling about $567 million worth of shares in the major Chinese apparel and accessories retailer, according to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.

** AXA Private Equity has acquired a majority stake in French optical component maker Photonis from Astorg Partners for around 500 million euros ($700 million), backed by 290 million euros of debt, sources close to the deal said.

** U.S. pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc said it was taking its offer to buy smaller rival PharMerica Corp for $15 a share directly to PharMerica shareholders.

** American Tower Corp said it agreed to buy 1,800 communication sites from Unison Holdings LLC for about $304 million in cash.

** Belarus set a Dec. 1 date on Wednesday for the sale of its 51 percent stake in its local mobile phone joint venture with MTS , Russia's biggest mobile telecoms company.

** Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is looking to spin off his insurance and pension fund businesses in order to focus on media and telecoms, as he awaits a green light from the regulator to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .

** Founder Securities Co Ltd , the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse , will pay up to 1.5 billion yuan ($234 million) for a stake in Shenjing Bank in northeastern China, it said.

** Archstone has received bids from four large names in the real estate industry but the bids are not high enough to seal a deal, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

** French catering group Sodexo said it bought Puras do Brasil for an enterprise value of about 525 million euros ($738.5 million) to take advantage of booming demand in the fast-growing Brazilian market.

** Germany's Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) plans to sell low-margin businesses as part of a cost-cutting effort that it expects will boost operating profit in the face of a slowing economy.

** The Indian unit of Britain's BG Group is in talks with India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp to acquire a stake in a gas block off the country's east coast, the BG India's president said on Wednesday.

** Digital Realty Trust Inc acquired a data centre development site in Melbourne, Australia for about au $4.1 million and said it will commence construction of the new facilities after finalizing development approvals for the sites.

** DCT Industrial Trust Inc said it bought a three-building portfolio in Orlando totaling 421,000 square feet in a $17 million deal. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)