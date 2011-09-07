(Adds Mosaid Technologies, Wilan, Anglo American, Dover, DNO,
Sberbank, ConocoPhillips, Eaton, Cooper Industries, Bug Music,
Warburg, Avusa, Hess, CONSOL, Santa Fe Gold, TD Ameritrade,
E*Trade, Sierra Rutile)
Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp can't see obvious
merit in buying smaller rival E*Trade Financial , given
the current "optimistic" price and doubts about E*Trade assets,
the head of the U.S. online discount brokerage said on
Wednesday.
** Sierra Rutile Ltd , which primarily mines
industrial minerals, said the unsolicited offer from Pala
Minerals Ltd of £129,705,000 was undervalued.
** U.S.-based mining company Santa Fe Gold Corp
has agreed to buy Columbus Silver Corporation for $10
million in cash, Columbia Silver said on Wednesday.
** Oil and gas producer Hess Corp will pay CONSOL
Energy $593 million to form a joint venture and develop
CONSOL's properties in the Utica shale in Ohio, the companies
said on Wednesday.
** A group of investors led by South African buyout firm
Capitau Holdings failed to deliver a firm offer for media group
Avusa Limited by a deadline on Wednesday, scuppering a
potential $477 million acquisition.
** Safety solution provider Total Safety said private equity
firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to buy it from DLJ
Merchant Banking Partners for an undisclosed amount.
** Pop Idol and American Idol creator Simon Fuller is among
the parties in the final stages of bidding for Los Angeles music
publisher Bug Music, according to a person familiar with the
process.
** Industrial analyst Jeff Sprague on Wednesday speculated
about the possibility of a merger between industrial companies
Eaton Corp and Cooper Industries Plc , and Cooper
shares jumped 6.3 percent.
** ConocoPhillips' chemical and pipeline operations
will remain with the company's refining business and fuel its
growth after it is spun off, Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva
said on Wednesday.
** Russia's top lender Sberbank will be
technically ready for a 7.6 percent stake sale by the end of the
week, but the final decision depends on market conditions, three
banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Norwegian oil company DNO could buy more oil and
gas assets in Iraq, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and
Tunisia once it completes the $250 million acquisition of assets
from by UAE-based RAK Petroleum, DNO's chairman told Reuters on
Wednesday.
** Industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it will
sell two companies in its industrial products segment -- Crenlo
and Paladin Brands -- to private equity firm KPS Capital
Partners.
** Shares of Walter Energy Inc jumped more than 25
percent Wednesday morning after a report that Anglo American
was weighing a bid for the coal miner.
** Mosaid Technologies on Wednesday asked
shareholders to reject a hostile, C$480 million takeover bid
from WiLan Inc after the patent licensing company's
board said the offer was inadequate.
** Halliburton Co filled a gap in its offering of
oil and gas extraction services with a deal to buy Multi-Chem
Group LLC, North America's fourth-largest production chemicals
company.
** Former BP boss Tony Hayward has returned to the
oil business with an agreement to acquire Turkish explorer Genel
Energy to create a Kurdistan-focused group worth $4 billion.
** Encana Corp said its U.S. unit has agreed to
sell a part of its natural gas midstream assets in Colorado to a
private midstream company for about $590 million.
**Crisis Prevention Institute Inc (CPI), a global training
company owned by private equity firm Riverside Co, is up for
sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
**Ireland is considering the sale of its 25 percent stake in
airline Aer Lingus as it no longer considers it as a
strategic asset, the country's transport minister said on
Wednesday.
** Chairman and a group of executives of Belle International
Holding are selling about $567 million worth of shares
in the major Chinese apparel and accessories retailer, according
to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.
** AXA Private Equity has acquired a majority stake in
French optical component maker Photonis from Astorg Partners for
around 500 million euros ($700 million), backed by 290 million
euros of debt, sources close to the deal said.
** U.S. pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc said
it was taking its offer to buy smaller rival PharMerica Corp
for $15 a share directly to PharMerica shareholders.
** American Tower Corp said it agreed to buy 1,800
communication sites from Unison Holdings LLC for about $304
million in cash.
** Belarus set a Dec. 1 date on Wednesday for the sale of
its 51 percent stake in its local mobile phone joint venture
with MTS , Russia's biggest mobile telecoms company.
** Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is looking to spin
off his insurance and pension fund businesses in order to focus
on media and telecoms, as he awaits a green light from the
regulator to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel
.
** Founder Securities Co Ltd , the Chinese
partner of Credit Suisse , will pay up to 1.5 billion
yuan ($234 million) for a stake in Shenjing Bank in northeastern
China, it said.
** Archstone has received bids from four large names in the
real estate industry but the bids are not high enough to seal a
deal, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** French catering group Sodexo said it bought
Puras do Brasil for an enterprise value of about 525 million
euros ($738.5 million) to take advantage of booming demand in
the fast-growing Brazilian market.
** Germany's Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) plans to sell
low-margin businesses as part of a cost-cutting effort that it
expects will boost operating profit in the face of a slowing
economy.
** The Indian unit of Britain's BG Group is in talks
with India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp to
acquire a stake in a gas block off the country's east coast, the
BG India's president said on Wednesday.
** Digital Realty Trust Inc acquired a data centre
development site in Melbourne, Australia for about au $4.1
million and said it will commence construction of the new
facilities after finalizing development approvals for the sites.
** DCT Industrial Trust Inc said it bought a
three-building portfolio in Orlando totaling 421,000 square feet
in a $17 million deal.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)