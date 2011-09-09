Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0930 GMT on Friday:
** Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc said it agreed to
sell a part of its light duty filtration operations to private
equity firm Industrial Opportunity Partners LLC as it
streamlines the segment to chase larger opportunities.
** Myriad Genetics Inc made a $25 million strategic
debt investment with exclusive option to acquire South San
Francisco, California-based Crescendo Bioscience.
** Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group Ltd is
looking to acquire assets valued at about $750 million to $1
billion from established oil companies, as it seeks to expand
its global footprint after securing BP Plc's portfolio of
Pakistan oil and gas assets.
** Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl said on Friday its
major shareholder Pepsico Group would sell its 110.46
million shares in the company to Thai Beverage Logistics for 6.4
billion baht ($213 million).
** South African finance group Investec is to buy
British investment bank Evolution in an agreed 233
million pounds ($374 million) takeover deal designed to boost
Investec's wealth management and broking arms.
** Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a 19.99 pct stake
in government-owned Bank of Guangzhou for about CDN$719 million
to expand in China.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan)