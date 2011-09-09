Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Friday:

** Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc said it agreed to sell a part of its light duty filtration operations to private equity firm Industrial Opportunity Partners LLC as it streamlines the segment to chase larger opportunities.

** Myriad Genetics Inc made a $25 million strategic debt investment with exclusive option to acquire South San Francisco, California-based Crescendo Bioscience.

** Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group Ltd is looking to acquire assets valued at about $750 million to $1 billion from established oil companies, as it seeks to expand its global footprint after securing BP Plc's portfolio of Pakistan oil and gas assets.

** Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl said on Friday its major shareholder Pepsico Group would sell its 110.46 million shares in the company to Thai Beverage Logistics for 6.4 billion baht ($213 million).

** South African finance group Investec is to buy British investment bank Evolution in an agreed 233 million pounds ($374 million) takeover deal designed to boost Investec's wealth management and broking arms.

** Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a 19.99 pct stake in government-owned Bank of Guangzhou for about CDN$719 million to expand in China. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan)