Sept 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Brookfield Office Properties Inc has purchased the Three Bethesda Metro Center office building in Bethesda, Maryland, from the Meridian Group for $150.1 million.

** Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based currency trader and owner of Tottenham Hotspur, has made an offer approach for British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers through his Piedmont investment vehicle.

** Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Monday it had received approval for its $9 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext from Germany's Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), clearing another hurdle in a process expected to be completed by the end of this year.

** Mosaid Technologies said it is exploring a number of alternatives to Wi-Lan Inc's C$480 million buyout offer, and said the suitor had made some inaccurate statements about Mosaid's operations last week.

** Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it will buy Ascension Orthopedics Inc for about $65 million in cash to enter the shoulder implants market.

** French retail and luxury group PPR confirmed it was in talks to acquire family-owned Italian tailor Brioni and added there was a risk the recent drying up of the debt market could affect the disposal of its mail order business Redcats.

** Cerberus Capital Management LP said economic instability triggered its decision to end a $1.12 billion purchase deal with bankrupt hotel operator Innkeepers USA Trust .

** U.S. group Colfax is to buy British toolmaker Charter International for an agreed 1.53 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in cash and shares, after beating off rival bidder Melrose with a 910 pence per share offer.

** HSBC Holdings Plc has launched the sale of its non-life insurance business, sources told Reuters on Monday, a global division worth about $1 billion and now part of the bank's plan to strip away non-core units.

** McGraw-Hill Companies Inc said on Monday it would separate into two public companies, one focused on global markets and the other on education, pleasing investors who had been pushing for the company to split its businesses.

** FriendFinder Networks Inc , the publisher of adult magazine Penthouse, said it will buy social commerce website JigoCity for up to $65 million in stock and warrants, to tap into fast-growing social networking markets like China and Asia-Pacific.

** QR Energy LP said it will buy some oil and natural gas properties across the United States from its sponsor Quantum Resources Fund for $577 million.

** Wireless chipmaker Broadcom Corp agreed to buy NetLogic Microsystems Inc for about $3.7 billion to extend its range of chipmaking technology for more advanced networks.

** Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in itself to Haverford (Bermuda) Ltd, an insurance firm owned by Mark Byrne, the founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re and son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne.

** BMG Rights Management said on Monday it would pay around $300 million to buy Bug Music, a Los Angeles song publisher whose catalog includes hits such as "What a Wonderful World" and "Under The Boardwalk."

** Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc said it sold its mobile offshore production system, Ocean Legend, to an undisclosed buyer.

** Semen Gresik , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($117 million) to buy coal mines in Kalimantan island this year, said Dwi Soetjipto, the firm's president director on Monday.

** Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each in talks to buy an Indonesian brokerage firm to expand their reach into the hot capital market of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, sources with direct knowledge of the deals said on Monday.

** Israeli holding company Delek Group said the public has tendered shares worth 7.1 percent of its subsidiary Delek Energy Systems , which it is seeking to take private.

** Australian brewer Foster's Group has reiterated its opposition to a $10 billion takeover bid by SABMiller , telling its shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer.

** Singapore's Wilmar International said on Monday its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen is maintaining its offer to buy the business assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.

** French group Technip is to buy U.S. underwater oil services specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing the company at around $1 billion, including debt.

** French bank Societe Generale said it would free up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis points.

** Thailand's largest coal miner, Banpu Pcl , has offered to buy Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd for A$423 million ($443 million) in its first push into Mongolia's fast-growing coal industry.

** Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), has agreed to buy Italian precious metal brand Carniani, the company said.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent of a shopping centre for 370 million shekels ($101 million) plus value added taxes.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)