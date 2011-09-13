Sept 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
** Hewlett-Packard has extended the deadline for its
$11.2 billion takeover offer for British software company
Autonomy to Oct. 3 after gaining acceptances from only
41.6 percent of shareholders at the first closing date.
** A German supervisor approved Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE)
planned $9 billion buyout of NYSE Euronext , the
companies said on Monday, marking another step toward sealing
the deal just as talks with European authorities intensify.
** The integration of Porsche SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sportscar
business with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will likely be achieved
through the use of a straight cash takeover, the head of the
Porsche brand said.
** A fund managed by JP Morgan Chase & Co has agreed
to invest about $400 million in India's SKIL Infrastructure for
a stake of just under 20 percent, two sources with direct
knowledge of the development told Reuters.
** Canopius Group Ltd, a privately owned British insurance
firm, on Tuesday submitted an indicative proposal to buy the
entire share capital of peer Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd
for about 203 million pounds ($320.8 million).
** British transport group National Express said it
had acquired U.S. student bus company Petermann Partners for
$200 million from Macquarie Global Opportunities to help grow
its business in the United States and Canada.
** Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients
company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it bought
U.S.-based Flavor Systems International Inc. in a deal worth as
much as $45 million.
** British electrical contractor T Clarke PLC said
it exchanged contracts for the sale of its London property,
which is currently the group's head office, to Peabody Trust for
a cash consideration of £3.1 million.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)