(Adds ESB, Tower Energy, Hertz Global, Erste Group Bank AG, ThyssenKrupp)

Sept 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** German family owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all of ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.

** Erste Group Bank AG has agreed in principle with four of the five minority shareholders in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1 percent stake in the Romanian group, a deal worth around 435 million euros ($594.7 million) at current share prices, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

** Hertz Global Holdings Inc was left the sole suitor for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty , after Avis Budget Group dropped out of the race, in a 17-month long bidding war.

** Tower Energy Ltd said it has signed an agreement to buy the JD gold-silver property located in the Omineca mining division of British Columbia from unnamed vendors, sending its shares up as much as 53 percent on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

** Ireland is to launch a privatisation drive by selling a minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB, the first major sale under an EU/IMF bailout programme, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

** Spanish gas transporter Enagas and its Dutch partner Vopak have paid $408 million for the Altamira liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mexico, Enagas said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Denmark's centre-left coalition could block the sale of the Danish government's 14 percent stake in Scandinavian airline SAS if it wins Thursday's elections, daily Berlingske said.

** A specialty insurance company backed by affiliates of Goldman Sachs and private equity powerhouse TPG Capital said on Wednesday it would expand internationally by buying a syndicate in the Lloyd's of London market.

** Entertainment One is considering takeover approaches to cash in on the huge popularity of its children's TV character Peppa Pig.

** Mosaid Technologies , which is the target of an unsolicited bid by larger peer Wi-Lan Inc , said it sold some of its non-core patents for $11 million to an unnamed buyer.

** Indian solar photo-voltaic (PV) cellmaker Indosolar Ltd is in talks with Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings to tie up a new 4-year solar wafer supply deal, which could be worth up to $2 billion, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Edinburgh-based fund manager Martin Currie sought to revive its China equities business through a partnership with APS Asset Management, following the loss of its star fund manager in the region.

** Ambuja Cements Ltd , India's No. 3 cement maker, said on Wednesday it had acquired a 60 percent equity stake in fly ash manufacturer Dirk India for 165.1 million rupees ($3.5 million).

** Hathor Exploration said its board unanimously recommended that its shareholders reject the C$520 million hostile takeover offer from Canada's No 1 uranium producer, Cameco Corp .

** Investment firm WestBridge Capital sold its entire stake in AppLabs Technologies Pvt Ltd to US-based technology solutions provider Computer Sciences Corp , WestBridge said on Wednesday.

** Shuaa Capital has looked at at least two brokerage companies in Egypt as potential acquisition candidates as the investment bank seeks to boost revenues amid a slump in its local UAE market, three sources said on Wednesday.

** Cash-strapped U.S. biotechnology firm StemCells Inc is looking to sell some of its real estate and other non-core assets to buy time until it has more conclusive data from initial trials of its innovative therapy.

** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would walk away from its $5.2 billion takeover offer for Ralcorp Holdings Inc unless the maker of Post cereal and store-brand foods enters into negotiations by Sept. 19.

** Payment processing technology provider S1 Corp urged its shareholders to reject larger rival ACI Worldwide's hostile bid to buy the company, saying the offer was not in their best interests.

** Molycorp Inc , the largest U.S. producer of rare-earth metals, said it invested in Boulder Wind Power in a deal that gives it board representaion and makes it the preferred supplier of rare earth materials to the wind turbine maker.

** U.S. solar company SunPower Corp is actively looking at acquisitions that would complement its residential and commercial project businesses, Chief Executive Tom Werner said on Tuesday.

** Samsung Card said on Wednesday it planned to sell a 20.64 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland, which media reports estimate is worth more than 1 trillion won ($928 million).

** Two of Charter International's largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose , the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

** Google Inc raised its offer for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc by 33 percent to $12.5 billion over two weeks of negotiations between the two companies, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

** Standard Chartered and SBI Card are competing to buy Barclays' India credit cards business, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the British bank looks to reduce its exposure to unsecured lending in the country.

** India's Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval to sell 26 percent in its insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance .

** Oaktree Capital Management Funds launched a bid for toymaker Jakks Pacific for about $670 million, and the fund sent the company's board a letter on Tuesday with the intent of making the planned deal public.

** Dutch food group Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) said on Wednesday it was postponing the planned sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC as it expects strong demand will drive higher-than-expected operating profits in the second half.

** France's top bank BNP Paribas announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding as its main rivals were hit by ratings downgrades.

** Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy another 7 percent of Koor Industries for about 116 million shekels ($31 million).

** Shares in Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica rise over 8 percent on Wednesday after a report that General Electric is interested in acquiring its rail signalling unit Ansaldo STS .

** ENRC shareholder and co-founder Alexander Mashkevitch has no plans to sell his stake in the Kazakh miner, a local newspaper quoted the businessman as saying on Wednesday. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)