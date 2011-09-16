(Adds Kinetic Concepts, TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate, CSN, S1 Corp, 99 Cents Only Stores)

Sept 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Apax Partners' $6.3 billion bid for Kinetic Concepts is still on the table after rival joint bidders ConvaTec and its partner walked away from the deal, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Apollo Management is expected to bid as much as $24 a share for 99 Cents Only Stores , topping a buyout offer from a rival private equity firm, the New York Post reported late Thursday.

** Brazilian steelmaker CSN's plans to grow through acquisitions encountered multiple setbacks on Friday after a deal in Spain collapsed and its ambitions to buy a stake in Brazilian archrival Usiminas faced a new hurdle.

** Financial technology provider S1 Corp said it terminated its merger agreement with Israel-based Fundtech Ltd and received $11.9 million in termination fee.

** TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust TGA_u.TO said it will buy a portfolio of 23 apartment properties located in Halifaxand Dartmouth, Nova Scotia for about $64.85 million.

** Reinsurers Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd and Transatlantic Holdings Inc called off their merger on Friday in the face of overwhelming opposition, leaving the fate of Transatlantic uncertain amid two larger, unsolicited offers.

** Japan proposed tax hikes worth about $146 billion, and selling stakes in a tobacco company and in Tokyo's subway operator, to help fund rebuilding after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

** Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said the heads of some of the world's largest sovereign and private equity funds would advise a new $10 billion state fund set up to attract foreign direct investment into Russia.

** A bid by Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital and another partner for U.S. wound-care firm Kinetic Concepts has fallen apart, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.

** The buyer of more than 600 UK branches from Lloyds Banking Group will massively cut the size of the loan book it takes on as part of the deal, reducing the funding gap it faces, people familiar with the matter said.

** Indian state run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) share sale valued at around $2.5 billion has been deferred due to bad market conditions, a source with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

** Essar Energy is in talks with global oil majors including Exxon Mobil , Chevron , Shell (RDSa.L) and ConocoPhilips to acquire oil and gas assets in Africa, Latin America and Australia, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

** German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is to overhaul its contrast agents business, seeking marketing synergies with its U.S. medical devices unit Medrad, as it cuts costs to counter generic competition.

** India's BGR Energy Systems is the lowest bidder for a contract worth up to $761 million (36 billion rupees) to supply four to five sets of turbines and generators to India's largest utility NTPC , the power equipment maker said on Friday.

** Private equity firm Silver Lake is considering a bid for Internet firm Yahoo Inc , according to media reports late Thursday.

** Molycorp Inc said it has broken off talks about a financing deal with Japan's Sumitomo Corp, as the investment is no longer necessary for the implementation of its business plan.

** Homburg Canada Real Estate Investment Trust HCR_u.TO said on Friday it agreed to buy a portfolio of 29 neighborhood shopping centers in Quebec for C$114.9 million ($116.7 million) as it expands in the French-speaking province.

** The group of companies that control Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas denied there was a a proposal to sell some or all of their stakes in the company, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

** The board of Brazil's HRT Participacoes voted to close a deal with Russia's TNK-BP for the sale of oil exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin in the Amazon, HRT said late on Thursday, without disclosing financial details.

** British defence companies BAE Systems and Babcock International and U.S. arms maker General Dynamics have approached the British government about buying the Defence Support Group (DSG) -- its armed forces equipment management unit.

** Italy's Eni will press on with an agreement to sell half its stake in Libyan oilfield Elephant to Russian energy giant Gazprom , as Moscow seeks to regain its footing in strife-torn Libya.

** Medical device maker Natus Medical Inc said it bought privately-held Embla Systems LLC for about $16.1 million in cash to expand its sleep diagnostics portfolio.

** A joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and France's Areva may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.

** Property broker DTZ Holdings said a takeover bid from shareholder St George Participations and BNP Paribas has until 17 October to materialise or they must walk away under Stock Market rules.

** Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will consider buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.

** Telekom Austria reiterated on Friday it had not been informed of any new investor groups building a stake in the company and said it saw no need for further writedowns at its Belarus business.

** Private lender Axis Bank said on Friday its board has approved the buy of investment banking and equities businesses of Enam Securities. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)