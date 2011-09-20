Sept 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday:
** Pfizer Inc said it will acquire Icagen Inc
through a second-step merger as it now has sufficient
voting power in the target.
** Selective Insurance Group said it will
buy Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd's excess and surplus
(E&S) lines insurance unit in the Unites States for about $55
million, to grow its contract binding authority business.
** Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said its core pbb Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank has to be reprivatised by the end of 2015 after
the European Union approved plans for a revamp of the bailed-out
German lender.
** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would
buy privately held Azur Pharma Ltd in stock and form a specialty
pharmaceutical company in Ireland.
** Varian Medical Systems Inc will acquire Calypso
Medical Technologies for $10 million.
** Insight Enterprises Inc will buy Ensynch and the
transaction will close within 30 days.
(Compiled by Aditi Sharma and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)