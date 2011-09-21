Sept 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Wednesday:

** Private equity firm Technology Crossover Ventures reported that it cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc to 1.9 percent, almost a month after media reports said the electronic bond-trading platform operator could be up for sale.

** Danish industrial group NKT said it would consider divesting its 51 percent stake in flexible pipelines unit NKT Flexibles.

** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl agreed to buy 30 percent of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) for $442 million in a deal mainly with Singapore state investor Temasek that signals growing competition for Southeast Asian petrochemical assets.

** Danish engineering group FLSmidth agreed to acquire Canadian family-owned equipment maker Knelson for an undisclosed sum to expand its range in the precious metals processing business.

** Italian carmaker Fiat expects to raise its stake in U.S. affiliate Chrysler to 58.5 percent by the end of this year after it achieves a pre-set performance target, the company said in slides on Tuesday.

** Israel's Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings said on Tuesday it agreed to sell Lloyd's of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting Ltd to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda for 11 million pounds ($17.2 million).

** Kuwaiti shareholder Mohammad Yousuf Behbehani has received central bank's approval to raise his stake in Al Ahli Bank to 15 percent, the stock exchange said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

** South Korea's POSCO Pcl has acquired shares held by Thainox Stainless's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent under a tender to buy the company, the Thai firm said on Tuesday.

** Jilted suitor Penta has filed a suit in Austria to block A-TEC Industries' planned sale to Contor Industries, the Czech investment group said on Tuesday.

** Millennium bcp , Portugal's top bank, has received three written expressions of interest for its Polish unit, Bank Millennium , and several other lenders have said they may take part in a possible sale.

** Hynix Semiconductor's 3.2 trillion won ($2.8 billion) stake sale will proceed as planned, lead shareholder Korea Exchange Bank said on Tuesday, with the deadline for final bids set on Oct 24.

** Bahrain-based investment manager Investcorp said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S. kitchenware retailer Sur La Table from the Behnke family and investment firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

** Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Chinese state aircraft maker Aviation Industry Corp (AVIC) is in talks to acquire a European aviation parts supplier, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

** U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings , which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)