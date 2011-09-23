(Adds LVMH, Transatlantic Holdings, Yara International)

Sept 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2045 GMT on Friday:

** LVMH , the world's biggest luxury group, said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of Italy's Bulgari after minority shareholders tendered their shares as part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler.

** Reinsurers Transatlantic Holdings and Validus Holdings have signed a confidentiality agreement and will exchange information as a prelude to buyout talks, the companies said on Friday.

** The chief executive of Yara International ASA , the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer maker, says he is interested in again trying to buy an American rival.

Yara failed last year to buy Terra Industries Inc, a large American fertilizer maker that eventually was bought by CF Industries Holdings Inc for nearly $5 billion.

** Akfen Holding is evaluating strategic options in its units including the possible sale of its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc said it adopted a shareholder rights plan, as activist investor Sardar Biglari looked increasingly likely to make a bid for a controlling stake in the restaurant chain.

** French insurer AXA is exploring a possible sale of its private equity unit and has hired Credit Suisse to handle it, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is interested in buying Bank Millennium , the Polish arm of Portuguese lender Millennium bcp , joining at least three other potential bidders, sources told Reuters on Friday.

** South Korea's $46 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had not decided whether to use the rest of its dividends from Bank of America to raise its stake in the bank, contrary to media reports.

** Malaysian state fund Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem , two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth at least $500 million.

** British utility Centrica agreed to buy Texas-based energy retailer First Choice Power from smaller U.S. peer PNM Resources for $270 million in cash, as the UK firm looks to expand and strengthen its North American customer base.

** British outsourcing group Capita bought human resources specialist Cedar for 15 million pounds ($23 million) on Friday, strengthening its offering to police forces facing up to budget cuts and pay issues.

** British multi-channel retailer Flying Brands Ltd (FBD_u.L) said it could breach banking covenants in October and was in talks to sell certain property assets.

