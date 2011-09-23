(Adds LVMH, Transatlantic Holdings, Yara International)
Sept 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2045 GMT on Friday:
** LVMH , the world's biggest luxury group, said
on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of Italy's Bulgari
after minority shareholders tendered their shares as part of its
3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler.
** Reinsurers Transatlantic Holdings and Validus
Holdings have signed a confidentiality agreement and will
exchange information as a prelude to buyout talks, the companies
said on Friday.
** The chief executive of Yara International ASA ,
the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer maker, says he is
interested in again trying to buy an American rival.
Yara failed last year to buy Terra Industries Inc, a large
American fertilizer maker that eventually was bought by CF
Industries Holdings Inc for nearly $5 billion.
** Akfen Holding is evaluating strategic options
in its units including the possible sale of its stake in Turkish
airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding , sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc said it
adopted a shareholder rights plan, as activist investor Sardar
Biglari looked increasingly likely to make a bid for a
controlling stake in the restaurant chain.
** French insurer AXA is exploring a possible sale
of its private equity unit and has hired Credit Suisse
to handle it, sources familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
** Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is interested in buying
Bank Millennium , the Polish arm of Portuguese lender
Millennium bcp , joining at least three other potential
bidders, sources told Reuters on Friday.
** South Korea's $46 billion sovereign wealth fund said on
Friday it had not decided whether to use the rest of its
dividends from Bank of America to raise its stake in the
bank, contrary to media reports.
** Malaysian state fund Khazanah Nasional is in
talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem
, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, in a
deal that could be worth at least $500 million.
** British utility Centrica agreed to buy
Texas-based energy retailer First Choice Power from smaller U.S.
peer PNM Resources for $270 million in cash, as the UK
firm looks to expand and strengthen its North American customer
base.
** British outsourcing group Capita bought human
resources specialist Cedar for 15 million pounds ($23 million)
on Friday, strengthening its offering to police forces facing up
to budget cuts and pay issues.
** British multi-channel retailer Flying Brands Ltd
(FBD_u.L) said it could breach banking covenants in October and
was in talks to sell certain property assets.
(Compiled by Aditi Sharma and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)