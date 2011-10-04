Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shares in Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano rose sharply on Tuesday boosted by talk that Italian private equity firm Investindustrial was looking to buy up to 9.9 percent of the mutual bank.

** Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat) is open to partnerships or obtaining new licences as it seeks to expand into different markets, the United Arab Emirates carrier said on Tuesday.

** Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals said its specialty phosphates division ICL Performance Products had acquired Indiana-based Halox, a division of Hammond Group Inc.

** Heritage Oil has bought a 51 percent stake in Benghazi-based Sahara Oil Services Holdings Limited for $19.5 million, allowing the British oil explorer to play what it hopes will be a significant role in developing Libya's oil and gas industry.

(Compiled by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)