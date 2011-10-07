(Adds Telefonos de Mexico, Cencosud)

Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Sony Corp is in talks to buy out Ericsson (ERICb.ST) from their mobile phone joint venture in a bid to catch up with rivals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** ABN AMRO is looking to pick up the shipping loan portfolios of rival banks and is gearing up for expansion in its shipping business despite tougher conditions in the seaborne sector, a senior ABN AMRO official said on Thursday.

** Enbridge Inc said it would buy a majority stake in the Cabin gas plant in British Columbia's Horn River Basin from Encana Corp and some other sellers for C$250 million, as it looks to strengthen its Canadian midstream business.

** Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc said it will buy sun-control film maker Southwall Technologies Inc for about $113 million in cash.

** Speech and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc said it has bought Swype Inc for $102.5 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

** Chilean retailer Cencosud said it signed a preliminary deal to take control of department store rival Johnson's in a deal worth around $100 million.

** DryShips Inc could look at selling its majority-owned Ocean Rig oil drilling unit, and will delay an initial public offering of its tanker business, Chief Operating Officer Pankaj Khanna told Reuters on Thursday.

** 99 Cents Only Stores has received a takeover offer from private equity firm Ares Capital Corp that rivals an existing bid from Leonard Green & Partners, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

** Russia's Gazprom , in talks with Germany's RWE on a joint venture in European power generation, is also looking at Asian markets and independent moves in Europe through its power unit, the head of the unit said.

** Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp said it has decided to shed its perimeter security business and is currently exploring alternatives for it in order to focus on its core firearm business.

** French retailer Intermarche has been shortlisted along with four private equity funds as a potential buyer of Polish company Emperia's retail arm, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Ireland's High Court approved on Thursday the takeover of Quinn Insurance by a joint venture of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual and state-run Anglo Irish Bank.

** French real estate group Gecina said it plans to sell an additional 500 million euros of residential properties to cut debt.

** Poland's largest bank PKO Bank Polski is interested in buying at least 10 percent of Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Slovenian newspaper Delo reported on Friday.

** Mexican mobile phone giant America Movil plans to launch its bid to buy the rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico in mid-November, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hajj said.

