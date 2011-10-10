(Adds Hilco Industrial, Broadwalk Pipeline)
Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Superior Energy Services Inc has agreed to buy
Complete Production Services Inc in a cash-and-stock
deal valued at $2.7 billion, creating an entity that could
expand its footprint in the oil-field services sector.
** Hilco Industrial to conduct the sale
for the PV solar wafer/cell/panel manufacturing assets at
Evergreen Solar located in Devens, Massachusetts, as ordered by
the US bankruptcy court.
** Units of Broadwalk Pipeline Partners
and Southwestern Energy Company have agreed to construct
a $90 million natural gas gathering system in the Marcellus
Shale.
** Plastic packaging producer Sonoco Products Co
will buy protective-packaging company Tegrant Corp for $550
million in cash from private equity firm Metalmark Capital.
** Education software provider Renaissance Learning Inc
said it received an unsolicited, revised acquisition
bid from Plato Learning Inc for about $496 million in
cash.
** Digital publishing systems provider Rimage Corp
said it will buy Qumu Inc for $52 million in cash and stock.
** Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is to take over
Frankfurt-based BHF bank's energy derivatives unit, ETD, by the
end of the year in a bid to strenghten its position in exchange
traded energy derivatives, a spokesman for the bank said on
Monday.
** A unit of China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) has signed
a deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd
for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash, underscoring
China's quest to secure enough energy to power its booming
economy.
** Belgian bank KBC has agreed to the sale of its
KBL private banking unit for 1.050 billion euros ($1.42 billion)
to Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital, it said on
Monday, falling 300 million euros short of previous plans for
the sale.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)