(B2BGold Corp, Western Wind Energy)

Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The family that runs 99 Cents Only Stores changed buyout partners to take the retailer private at a higher price than an earlier proposal in March, marking the latest private equity backed deal in discount retail.

** Broadband technology and software provider ARRIS Group Inc said it is to buy BigBand Networks for $2.24 per share in cash to strengthen its networked video technology capabilities.

** Western Wind Energy said it received an unsolicited takeover bid from Algonquin Power and Utilities for at least C$150 million ($145.5 million).

** Canada's B2Gold Corp said it agreed to buy Auryx Gold Corp for about C$130 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

** Jones Group Inc , a maker of clothing, shoes and accessories, is in talks to sell its stagnating jeanswear division for up to $400 million as it focuses on its more profitable luxury brands.

** Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), a wholly-owned unit of state-owned Sinopec Group, has completed the purchase of an 18 percent stake in Chevron Corp's Indonesian deep-water project for $680 million, a Sinopec official told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Payment processor Heartland Payment Systems Inc said its unit Heartland School Solutions acquired privately held School-Link Technologies Inc for an undisclosed amount, to expand its market share in the school services payments industry.

** Murata Manufacturing Co plans to acquire Finland's sensor maker VTI Technologies for 20 billion yen ($261 million), including debt, as it seeks to expand in the growing market for smaller and low-energy sensors.

** Eurasian Natural Resources Corp plans to buy the outstanding 75 percent of Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir for up to $600 million plus assumed debt of about $50 million.

** UK-based holding company Chime Communications PLC said it will buy Gulliford Consulting Limited for an initial consideration of 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) in a cash and stock deal.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)