Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl aims to raise funds to help triple its output over the next 10 years, partly by financing acquisitions abroad, its top executive said.

** Liz Claiborne Inc plans to sell off more of its major brands, including its namesake line, in its latest move to reduce its high debt load, and will change the company's name as it focuses on three key brands.

** Bulgaria wants to push through the privatization of heavily indebted state railway BDZ's cargo unit so the carrier can tap a 230 million euro ($313.7 million) World Bank loan to pay back other obligations, its transport minister told Reuters.

** The chairman of Chinese auto dealer Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd is "confident" its planned investment in Saab will go through, clarifying earlier remarks he made suggesting the deal was void.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is close to finalising a $3.4 billion deal to buy restaurant chain Skylark from a unit of Nomura Holdings , a source with knowledge of the matter said, in the largest buyout in Japan since the financial crisis.

** Teekay LNG Partners and Japanese group Marubeni said they will jointly acquire ownership interest in eight LNG carriers from Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) in a deal valued at about $1.40 billion.

** British online gaming group Sportingbet Plc said it would buy two Danish sports betting firms for up to 8.5 million pounds ($13.3 million) as it seeks to tap the less risky, regulated markets.

** Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl (PTTCH) said on Wednesday it would buy a 50 percent stake in bio plastic maker NatureWorks LLC, owned by U.S.-based agribusiness giant Cargill Inc , in a deal worth $150 million.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)