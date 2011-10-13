(Adds Alcatel-Lucent, Cerberus, Chatham Lodging)

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Cerberus Capital Management and Chatham Lodging Trust have reached a tentative agreement to buy bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust at a lower price than in an earlier deal that fell apart, a source close to the talks said.

** Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American telecom equipment maker, is moving closer to selling its Genesys corporate call centre to private equity group Permira , people close to the matter said

** Santander , the euro zone's largest lender, plans to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's controlling stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank , worth about $1 billion, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Tokio Marine Capital, a Japanese private equity firm affiliated with Tokyo Marine Holdings , has launched the sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co in a deal that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905 million), according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy has agreed to buy Dominion Petroleum in a 118 million pound ($186 million) all-share deal that will expand its portfolio of projects in East Africa.

