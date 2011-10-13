(Adds Alcatel-Lucent, Cerberus, Chatham Lodging)
Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** Cerberus Capital Management and Chatham Lodging
Trust have reached a tentative agreement to buy
bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust at a lower price than
in an earlier deal that fell apart, a source close to the talks
said.
** Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American telecom
equipment maker, is moving closer to selling its Genesys
corporate call centre to private equity group Permira ,
people close to the matter said
** Santander , the euro zone's largest lender, plans
to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's
controlling stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank ,
worth about $1 billion, sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
** Tokio Marine Capital, a Japanese private equity firm
affiliated with Tokyo Marine Holdings , has launched the
sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co in a deal that could be
worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905 million), according to
three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
** Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy has agreed to buy
Dominion Petroleum in a 118 million pound ($186
million) all-share deal that will expand its portfolio of
projects in East Africa.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)