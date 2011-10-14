(Adds, AXA)
Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1400 GMT on Friday.
** France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its
urban lighting unit Citelum as part of a wider plan to sell 4
billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between now and 2013, Les
Echos reported on Friday.
** European insurers AXA SA ,
Assicurazioni Generali SpA , Japan's Tokio Marine
and MS&AD Insurance Group are among suitors to
submit first round bids for HSBC's non-life insurance
business, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in
a deal worth about $1 billion.
** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever
(UNc.AS) on Friday said it has bought 82 percent of Russian
beauty cosmetics company Concern Kalina for 500 million euros
($685 million).
** British media group Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT)
(DMGOa.L) said it agreed to merge its online property business
with Zoopla Ltd, a property search and information firm, as it
looks to gain market share from Rightmove , Britain's
most visited property website.
** KT Corp , South Korea's top fixed-line carrier
and No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that it was seeking to
buy a 20 percent stake in South Africa's Telkom for
$600 million.
** British online gaming firm Sportingbet said it
would dispose of its Turkish operations for at least 143 million
euros ($196 million) in cash as it moves to exit activities in
unregulated territories.
** South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on
Friday that it has pulled out of a bid to buy Indonesian
retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima .
(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)