Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday.

** France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its urban lighting unit Citelum as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between now and 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.

** European insurers AXA SA , Assicurazioni Generali SpA , Japan's Tokio Marine and MS&AD Insurance Group are among suitors to submit first round bids for HSBC's non-life insurance business, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal worth about $1 billion.

** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (UNc.AS) on Friday said it has bought 82 percent of Russian beauty cosmetics company Concern Kalina for 500 million euros ($685 million).

** British media group Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) (DMGOa.L) said it agreed to merge its online property business with Zoopla Ltd, a property search and information firm, as it looks to gain market share from Rightmove , Britain's most visited property website.

** KT Corp , South Korea's top fixed-line carrier and No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that it was seeking to buy a 20 percent stake in South Africa's Telkom for $600 million.

** British online gaming firm Sportingbet said it would dispose of its Turkish operations for at least 143 million euros ($196 million) in cash as it moves to exit activities in unregulated territories.

** South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Friday that it has pulled out of a bid to buy Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima .

