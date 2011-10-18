(Updates Suntory Holdings, adds Steinhoff, Liberbank, Crestwood Midstream, Investors Real Estate Trust)

Oct 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, is in talks to acquire Vodacom's wireless unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified sources.

** Japanese beverage firm Suntory Holdings said it is not in talks with Danone SA about a sale of the French group's water assets.

** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group on Monday signed an agreement to buy a 78 percent stake in two Egyptian firms for 557 million Egyptian Pounds ($97.8 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Spanish savings bank Liberbank said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell 85 percent of telecommunications company Telecable to the Carlyle Group.

** Crestwood Midstream Partners LP said it will acquire Haynesville/Bossier Shale midstream assets for $65 million.

** Danish energy group DONG Energy will enter the UK natural gas sales market through the acquisition of gas sales and marketing company Shell Gas Direct, part of energy group Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), for 30 million pounds ($47.3 million).

** ITV , Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, has agreed to buy Channel Islands broadcaster Channel Television from Yattendon, bringing an independent corner of its regional network under its ownership.

** Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday it plans to buy Inquisitive Minds, a U.S. maker of children's software, for $13 million to expand its offering of applications.

** Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd said proposes disposing PG Bison Holdings, Unitrans, and raw materials units to Kap International in exchange for shares in Kap

** Investors Real Estate Trust said it completed the acquisition of the 6525 Drew Avenue South medical office building in Edina, Minnesota for $505,000 and Cottage West Twin Homes for a purchase price of $4.73 million

