Oct 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, is
in talks to acquire Vodacom's wireless unit in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing
two unidentified sources.
** Japanese beverage firm Suntory Holdings said
it is not in talks with Danone SA about a sale of the
French group's water assets.
** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group on Monday signed an
agreement to buy a 78 percent stake in two Egyptian firms for
557 million Egyptian Pounds ($97.8 million), it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
** Spanish savings bank Liberbank said on Tuesday it has
agreed to sell 85 percent of telecommunications company
Telecable to the Carlyle Group.
** Crestwood Midstream Partners LP said it will
acquire Haynesville/Bossier Shale midstream assets for $65
million.
** Danish energy group DONG Energy will enter
the UK natural gas sales market through the acquisition of gas
sales and marketing company Shell Gas Direct, part of energy
group Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), for 30 million pounds
($47.3 million).
** ITV , Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, has agreed to buy Channel Islands broadcaster
Channel Television from Yattendon, bringing an independent
corner of its regional network under its ownership.
** Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on
Tuesday it plans to buy Inquisitive Minds, a U.S. maker of
children's software, for $13 million to expand its offering of
applications.
** Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd said
proposes disposing PG Bison Holdings, Unitrans, and raw
materials units to Kap International in exchange for
shares in Kap
** Investors Real Estate Trust said it completed
the acquisition of the 6525 Drew Avenue South medical office
building in Edina, Minnesota for $505,000 and Cottage West Twin
Homes for a purchase price of $4.73 million
