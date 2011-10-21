(Adds AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Liberty Global, Gas Natural)

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it agreed to buy restaurant chain Skylark from Nomura Holdings and other investors for $2.1 billion in equity, marking the largest buyout by a private equity firm in Japan since the financial crisis.

** Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group for $1.08 billion.

** Aircraft parts supplier AAR Corp said it would buy two businesses from rival Teleflex Inc for $280 million to expand its aircraft cargo systems business.

** HSBC is weighing a bid for the Turkish retail operations of Franco-Belgian investment bank Dexia , The Financial Times said without citing its sources.

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would end its pursuit of Allos Therapeutics Inc after AMAG shareholders voted against the deal.

** Liberty Global and German cable group Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg (Kabel BW) have offered concessions to dispel regulatory concerns over their planned 3.16 billion euro ($4.3 billion) takeover deal.

** Spanish power firm Gas Natural has decided not to bid in the debt-laden Portuguese government's privatisation of a 21 percent stake in utility EDP EDP.LS, a company source said.

** South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings have joined preliminary bidding for Tomato Savings Bank, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

