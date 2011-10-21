(Adds AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Liberty Global, Gas Natural)
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2015 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it agreed to
buy restaurant chain Skylark from Nomura Holdings and
other investors for $2.1 billion in equity, marking the largest
buyout by a private equity firm in Japan since the financial
crisis.
** Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban
office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group
for $1.08 billion.
** Aircraft parts supplier AAR Corp said it would
buy two businesses from rival Teleflex Inc for $280
million to expand its aircraft cargo systems business.
** HSBC is weighing a bid for the Turkish retail
operations of Franco-Belgian investment bank Dexia ,
The Financial Times said without citing its sources.
** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would end its
pursuit of Allos Therapeutics Inc after AMAG
shareholders voted against the deal.
** Liberty Global and German cable group Kabel
Baden-Wuerttemberg (Kabel BW) have offered
concessions to dispel regulatory concerns over their planned
3.16 billion euro ($4.3 billion) takeover deal.
** Spanish power firm Gas Natural has decided not
to bid in the debt-laden Portuguese government's privatisation
of a 21 percent stake in utility EDP EDP.LS, a company source
said.
** South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group and
Woori Finance Holdings have joined preliminary
bidding for Tomato Savings Bank, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)