Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0910 GMT on Monday:

** China's biggest dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, according to a newspaper report, a unit that could fetch as much as $10 billion.

** U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and its bid partner ArcelorMittal said they have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal , two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.

** Swedish car maker Saab said late on Sunday it has terminated a 245 million euro ($340 million) investment deal with China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co , raising fresh doubts over Saab's future.

** Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, German daily business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.

** Alterian has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from SDL that values the marketing software provider at around 50 million pounds ($80 million), British translation software firm SDL said on Monday.

