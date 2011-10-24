UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0910 GMT on Monday:
** China's biggest dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, according to a newspaper report, a unit that could fetch as much as $10 billion.
** U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and its bid partner ArcelorMittal said they have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal , two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
** Swedish car maker Saab said late on Sunday it has terminated a 245 million euro ($340 million) investment deal with China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co , raising fresh doubts over Saab's future.
** Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, German daily business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.
** Alterian has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from SDL that values the marketing software provider at around 50 million pounds ($80 million), British translation software firm SDL said on Monday.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.