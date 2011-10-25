(Adds E.ON, Hutchison 3G)

Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, has unexpectedly pulled out of its $5 billion joint bid with Peabody Energy for Australian miner Macarthur Coal , a day after the buyers said they had secured a majority of shares.

** Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc's Canadian unit agreed to acquire Futuremed Healthcare Products Corp for about C$165 million in cash.

** Health insurer Amerigroup Corp said it agreed to buy all of the operating assets and contracting rights of Medicaid manager Health Plus for $85 million in cash to expand its presence in New York.

** EDF has signed a preliminary deal to buy Swiss energy firm Alpiq's 20 percent stake in Italy's Edipower, with talks beginning on the basis of a price range between 150 and 200 million euros ($208-$278 million).

** Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, has made an offer to Portugal for its minority stake in national power provider EDP, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Hutchison 3G, the mobile phone operator of Hutchison Whampoa , is in talks to buy the Austrian assets of France Telecom's FTE.PA Orange, a banking source said on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to expand its footprint overseas.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)