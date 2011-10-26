UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Adds NBNK, Thales
Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Express Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc voiced confidence that their $29 billion merger would overcome regulatory concerns to close in the first half of next year.
** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star will sell its entire stake in PGM Holdings , one of Japan's largest golf course operators, for 39.5 billion yen ($521 million) as it seeks to exit one of its largest investments in distressed assets in Japan.
** Bulgaria has agreed to sell its 35.8 percent stake in Arsenal, the Balkan country's biggest weapons maker, to its majority owners for 15.1 million levs ($10.7 million), the privatisation agency said, after the only other bidder pulled out.
** New British banking venture NBNK has submitted a bid proposal for Northern Rock, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, putting NBNK in competition with Virgin Money for the nationalised British bank.
** French aerospace and defense company Thales said late on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies operations to French group GFI Informatique .
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: