* Adds NBNK, Thales

Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Express Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc voiced confidence that their $29 billion merger would overcome regulatory concerns to close in the first half of next year.

** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star will sell its entire stake in PGM Holdings , one of Japan's largest golf course operators, for 39.5 billion yen ($521 million) as it seeks to exit one of its largest investments in distressed assets in Japan.

** Bulgaria has agreed to sell its 35.8 percent stake in Arsenal, the Balkan country's biggest weapons maker, to its majority owners for 15.1 million levs ($10.7 million), the privatisation agency said, after the only other bidder pulled out.

** New British banking venture NBNK has submitted a bid proposal for Northern Rock, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, putting NBNK in competition with Virgin Money for the nationalised British bank.

** French aerospace and defense company Thales said late on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies operations to French group GFI Informatique .

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)