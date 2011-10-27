(Adds Hertz Global Holdings, TransUnion, Canal+)

Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners has decided against selling TransUnion and will pursue a public offering for the credit reporting firm as originally planned, sources familiar with the matter said. A sale of the business was expected to fetch more than $2 billion, but the bidders could not meet Madison Dearborn's price expectations, sources said.

** Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc withdrew its tender offer for shares in Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group , but said it was still interested in buying its smaller rival if antitrust regulators clear the deal. Hertz's last offer for Dollar Thrifty was worth around $1.94 billion.

** Sony Corp is to take over its mobile phone joint venture with Ericsson ERICb.ST for 1.05 billion euros ($1.5 billion), as it seeks to exploit its music and video to help it catch smartphone leaders such as Apple Inc .

** Coca-Cola Co agreed to buy Great Plains Coca-Cola Bottling Co, an independent U.S. bottler, for $360 million, the companies said on Thursday, as the world's largest soft drink maker aims to improve its home market.

** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon has agreed to buy a portfolio of unsecured consumer loans from part-nationalised British bank Royal Bank of Scotland for 43 million pounds ($68.4 million), and added it could snap up further assets in the near future.

** Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ is in exclusive talks to team up with Polish media group TVN in a deal which may end up with the French group gaining control of Poland's largest private broadcaster in terms of audience. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)