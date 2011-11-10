* Adds Glencore, LVMH, Starbucks

Nov 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Commodities giant Glencore has signed a deal to buy energy trader Mercuria's 15 percent stake in South Africa's Optimum Coal Holdings in its drive to acquire the whole company worth around $1 billion, sources close to the agreement said.

** LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Thursday said it had acquired ArteCard, a supplier of Swiss watch dials.

** Starbucks Corp plans to start a chain of juice bars starting next year, venturing into territory staked out by Jamba Inc, in its biggest-ever expansion beyond coffee.

The world's largest coffee chain, which has made no secret of its ambitions to expand beyond its staple business, said on Thursday it bought juice company Evolution Fresh for $30 million in cash.

** PepsiCo Inc said it acquired Mabel, a Brazilian biscuit manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. PepsiCo would employ about 12,000 people in Brazil and operate 19 food and beverage manufacturing facilities across the country.

** Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners and Penta Investments have both bid for Polish retailer Emperia's stores chain Stokrotka, with Mid Europa offering more, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

** Specialty metals and plastics distribution company A.M. Castle & Co said it will buy Tube Supply Inc for $165 million to expand its presence in the lucrative oil and gas industry.

** German state-controlled development bank KfW will buy a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler AG , maintaining a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company.

** British translation software firm SDL has raised the price it is willing to pay for Alterian, paving the way for the smaller software company to enter talks. Alterian said it had received an indicative all-cash offer of 110 pence per share.

** Kalahari Minerals, the top shareholder in one of the world's largest uranium projects, said talks with its state-owned Chinese suitor were centred on a price of 243.55 pence per share, below what investors had expected.

** Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor Inc will decide on Friday whether to pick sole bidder SK Telecom as the preferred investor, a lead shareholder said on Thursday, raising hopes that the long-delayed sale may finally succeed.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)