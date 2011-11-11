Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy Corp extended its $5 billion bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd by two weeks after failing to reach the 90 percent threshold for acceptances by its Friday deadline.

** Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group said on Friday it had agreed to pay $3.54 billion to Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia for a 30 percent stake in its deep-sea oil asset in Brazil.

** SK Telecom has been named preferred bidder for control of Hynix Semiconductor, a major Hynix shareholder said on Friday, ending years of struggle to find a new owner for the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker. The $3 billion deal, which will be the biggest acquisition ever by SK Telecom, will help the firm add a new revenue source.

** Vivendi's Universal Music Group and Sony won the auction for EMI's recorded music and music publishing operations on Friday, trumping bids by archrivals Warner Music Group and BMG Music Publishing at the 11th hour.

** Germany will earmark 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in its 2012 budget to guarantee the purchase of a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS by state bank KfW, sources who attended a budget meeting told Reuters on Friday.

** Caterpillar Inc said it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd to strengthen its mining business and ramp up investment in the fast-growing country, in a dual-option deal that could be worth up to $885 million.

** Private equity firms including KKR and TPG Capital are looking to potentially buy minority stakes of up to 20 percent in Yahoo Inc with an eye to eventually taking over the whole company, people with knowledge of the situation said.

** Mahindra Ugine Steel, said its board has approved a slump sale of its steel division to its new unit and agreed to rope in Sanyo Special Steel and Mitsui & Co as joint venture partners. Sanyo will invest 1.11 billion rupees in the JV with a 29 percent stake, Mitsui 760 million rupees for a 20 percent stake and the rest will be held by Mahindra Ugine, it said in an exchange filing.

** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co and Danish peer Lundbeck are to jointly develop and sell up to five psychiatric and neuroscience drugs in a deal seen offering their pipelines a much-needed boost. Lundbeck will make an upfront payment of $200 million to Otsuka, Japan's No. 2 drugmaker. Otsuka said the agreement could bring it up to $1.8 billion in royalties and milestone payments.

** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk will invest about $170 million in a new factory in Chile to produce refrigerator containers, known as reefers, for a Latin American export boom, the company said on Friday.

** Oilfield equipment and drilling services provider Complete Production Services said it will sell its rig relocation and heavy haul business for about $110 million as it looks to focus on production services.

** Barclays Private Equity is being bought out by its own management team and will be relaunched as Equistone Partners Europe, the British bank said on Friday, adding that the value of the gross assets being sold off was expected to be around 45 million pounds ($71.5 million).

** Royall & Co, a marketing firm that helps colleges boost student enrollment, is shopping itself around, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Strayer University is buying the business management college founded by the legendary former chief executive of General Electric, Jack Welch, to expand its bouquet of MBA programs. Strayer Education Inc, parent company of the university, would buy the Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) from its current owner, Cleveland-based Chancellor University for about $7 million.

** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would buy National Pretzel Co to expand its presence in private-label food manufacturing, nearly two months after it abandoned its pursuit of Ralcorp Holdings Inc. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)