Dec 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday.

** India's interior ministry has cleared British oil firm Cairn Energy's $6 billion deal to sell a majority stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources, marking the final government approval needed, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources are discussing what could be a $5 billion merger to create Australia's biggest independent coal company, the two confirmed on Monday.

** Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy U.S. Web-based software company SuccessFactors , joining the scramble among technology firms to offer cloud-computing services to businesses.

** French power utility EDF plans to invest 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to build a coal-fired power plant in Poland, where electricity demand is rising by about 3 percent annually and old plants will need to be shut down.

** Entergy Corp said it will divest and merge its electric transmission business with ITC Holdings Corp as the second-largest operator of nuclear power plants in the United States looks to cut debt.

Entergy expects to receive cash proceeds of $1.78 billion.

** U.S. metals recycler Commercial Metals Co rejected billionaire investor Carl Icahn's buyout bid, saying the offer substantially undervalues the company and is "opportunistic." In November, Icahn Enterprises had offered to buy Commercial Metals for $15 per share, which valued the company at about $1.73 billion.

** Commerzbank AG said it will repurchase up to 600 million euros ($806 million) worth of hybrid bonds in an attempt to meet European capital requirements without asking for more state intervention.

** Australian iron ore developer Flinders Mines Ltd , the subject of a $566 million takeover offer from Russia's MMK, said on Monday a court order that had frozen some of its suitor's assets in Australia has been lifted.

** Sinopec Kantons Holding Ltd plans to raise up to HK$3.5 billion ($450 million) via a rights issue to fund its acquisition of equity interests in five joint ventures from its parent China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

** Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc has extended its offer to acquire shares of smaller rival PharMerica Corp to Jan. 20, 2012.

PharMerica, which has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million offer since late August, has also adopted a poison pill to thwart the acquisition.

** Loss-making European publishing group Mecom agreed to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725 million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros or $298.16 million).

** Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) is eyeing a sale and lease back deal for its tower assets in Bahrain and Jordan, a banking source familiar with the matter said, in a move that would raise funds for potential acquisitions.

** BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have sold a total of around A$130 million ($133 million) of senior debt in global buyout fund CVC Asia Pacific's Nine Entertainment TV network, with hedge funds buying most of the debt, three sources told Reuters.

** Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd on Monday bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million pounds ($121 million), in a move to expand its corporate property services and capture growth in China.

** Kuwait's Agility has bid about 25.6 million dinars ($92.44 mln) to acquire a strategic stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co (KHAC), a company currently under establishment in the Gulf Arab state, Agility said on Sunday.

** State-run Bank of India said late on Saturday it would buy 51 percent of Indian asset manager Bharti Axa Investment Managers Pvt Ltd from the firm's two joint venture partners.

** Irish food group Greencore said talks over a possible takeover had ended due in part to turmoil in global debt and equity markets.

** British utility Centrica said it signed a memorandum of understanding to look at joint investment opportunities with Qatar Petroleum International.

** Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores has agreed to consider a tie-up with other Latin American exchanges, it said on Monday.

