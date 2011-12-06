(adds KGHM, Mexichem, PGE, Dendreon Corp, First American
Financial Corp, IPIC)
Dec 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** European competition authorities are ready to block the
$9 billion merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le
Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.
** Veolia Environnement, pressured by a slumping
share price and two straight profit warnings, aims to sell its
transport business as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros
($6.73 billion) of assets in the next two years.
** Denmark's Jyske Bank could raise up to 19
billion crowns ($3.44 billion) to snap up struggling rivals
whose price tags have fallen during the three-year financial
crisis.
** State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) aims to invest
between $3 billion and $4 billion next year to acquire overseas
oil assets and beef up daily oil production, a company spokesman
said on Tuesday.
**Polish miner KGHM has agreed to buy
Canada-based Quadra FNX QUX.TO for about C$3 billion ($2.96
billion) in a move to boost its copper production in
jurisdictions where political risk is low.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn went hostile with his bid
to buy Commercial Metals, a day after the metals
recycler rejected his $1.73 billion offer.
**Mexico's Mexichem raised its offer for Dutch
rival Wavin NV in a deal worth about 455 million
euros ($608.9 million) that would create the world's top
producer of plastic piping.
**Poland's largest utility PGE is eyeing takeovers
of wind farm projects in the North Sea and is in the process of
picking an advisor on acquisitions, two independent market
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
**Dendreon Corp agreed to sell Victrelis(TM)
(boceprevir) royalty interest for $125 million, and said the
deal is expected to close in December 2011.
** Human resources management software maker SuccessFactors
Inc, which has been acquired by SAP AG, said
it will buy privately held peer jobs2web for $110 million in
cash, as it ramps up its services.
** Kofax has bought Northern Ireland-based business
process management software firm Singularity for up to $48.1
million in cash.
** Standard Chartered has agreed to buy more than
half of Barclays' Indian credit card portfolio at less
than half of the book value, one of the sources told Reuters,
adding that the deal was likely to be announced later this week.
** British software firm Innovation Group bought
Claims Services Australia for A$20 million ($20.6 million) from
Calliden Group and two other shareholders.
** Iamgold said on Tuesday it has acquired a 13.2
percent stake in privately-held exploration company Tolima Gold,
the latest in a string of small Colombia-focused investments.
As part of the C$10 million ($9.87 million) investment in
Tolima, Iamgold has also acquired warrants that potentially
allow it to raise its stake in the company to 18.5 percent.
** Australian junior oil and gas company Neon Energy
is fielding interest from a range of big oil and gas
companies looking to farm into its prospects off Vietnam,
including some new entrants, its chief said on Tuesday.
** Blackstone Group L.P. sees China and Southeast
Asia as top destinations for Asia investments next year as it
aims to benefit from buoyant consumer markets there, the
Asia-Pacific head of the private equity firm said on Tuesday.
** Three small banks in southern Vietnam that are facing
liquidity problems will merge to form a larger bank, the central
bank said on Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's
banking sector.
** First American Financial Corp dropped its plan to
acquire data and analytics company CoreLogic Inc, two
months after it offered to buy its former unit, sending the
title insurer's shares up 7 percent.
** French real estate company Icade is preparing
an all-share bid for its peer SILIC in which Groupama
holds a 44-percent stake as part of a government-brokered deal,
two sources close to the talks said.
** Helen of Troy Ltd will buy Procter & Gamble Co's
PUR water filtration business, including the
manufacturing facilities, for an undisclosed sum to expand its
consumer healthcare segment.
** Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC plans to raise its
stake in energy group OMV to at least 25 percent, the
Austrian competition agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)