(Adds Sabadell, Veresen Inc, Bridgepoint)

Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Mid-sized Spanish bank Sabadell agreed on Wednesday to take on loss-making regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) in return for hefty guarantees against future losses and after a 5.2 billion euro rescue.

** Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International said on Wednesday that China's commerce ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent stake in the company, easing concerns that Beijing will take a hard line toward foreign companies buying well-known local brands.

In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company, offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market.

** Canada's Veresen Inc will buy energy company Encana Corp's midstream gas gathering and processing plants in Alberta and British Columbia for C$920 million.

** European private equity firm Bridgepoint has acquired online cycling and tri-sports retailer Wiggle from ISIS Equity Partners for 180 million pounds ($280.8 million), the companies announced in a statement on Wednesday.

** U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc bought a 16.6 percent stake in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc in a $38.5 million deal that will see it introduce the brand in its stores starting February 2013.

** French retailer Carrefour is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

** Tokyo Electric Power Co plans an additional 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in cost cuts and is considering selling thermal power plants to help cover compensation and cleanup costs at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** Blacks Leisure plans to put itself up for sale after the struggling outdoor retailer failed to raise enough funds to carry on the business.

** MidAmerican Energy Holdings, +Berkshire Hathaway , has agreed to buy First Solar's 550-megawatt Topaz Solar Farm power plant in California, a source familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

** Britain's Barclays Plc will abandon retail lending in India to focus on wealth management and corporate and investment banking, a move that a source said would result in the loss of about 150 jobs.