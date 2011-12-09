(Adds ThyssenKrupp, Eastbridge Group, Rogers Communications and
BCE)
Dec 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.
** China's Sinopec is the favorite to buy part of BG Group's
stake in some of Brazil's most promising offshore oil
areas, a source said, increasing its holdings in a fast-growing
frontier believed to hold enough oil to supply China for 15
years.
The winner could pay $20 billion or more for the BG stake,
based on previous purchases in the area, analysts said.
** Internet-monitoring gear maker Blue Coat Systems Inc
agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private
equity investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $1.3 billion in
cash.
** Two of Canada's largest telecom and media
companies will take control of the Toronto sports empire that
owns the NHL's Maple Leafs in a C$1.32 billion ($1.30 billion)
deal that brings more premium content to their competing sports
channels.
** Kazakhstan and the owners of the Karachaganak
oil and gas field expect to sign a deal next week to transfer a
10 percent stake in the project to the state in return for $1
billion and withdrawal of legal claims, two sources close to
negotiations told Reuters.
** French oil major Total said on Friday it has
increased its stake in Russia's top non-state gas producer
Novatek to over 14 percent, paying $800 million and
boosting its exposure to a lucrative market.
** Canada's March Networks Corp, agreed to
be bought by China's Infinova for C$90.1 million
($88.63 million) in an all cash deal, as Infinova looks to
access the company's surveillance technology and expand its
customer base.
** Small lender Kiatnakin Bank Pcl and financial
company Phatra Capital Pcl said they planned to
merge to strengthen their banking and broking businesses before
liberalisation of the sector in Thailand.
** German industrial conglomerate Siemens said it
would form two joint ventures with China's Shanghai Electric
to expand its foothold in the country's wind turbine
market, the world's largest.
** Asset management firm Eastbridge Group is set to put up
for sale its 60 percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F
, with private equity funds Penta and Advent seen
among potential buyers, market sources said.
** The supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's
Marine Systems division has approved plans to sell the
civilian shipbuilding business of Blohm + Voss to British
private equity company Star Capital, two people familiar with
the matter said.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan and Shounak Dasgupta in
Bangalore)